Madden NFL 18 Shows Off New Story Mode in E3 2017 Reveal

The Madden NFL 18 Story Mode Features Mahershala Ali aka Luke Cage’s Cottonmouth

And so it is, E3 2017 kicked things off with EA’s press conference that included a lineup of drummers decked in New England Patriots jerseys. Soon after that spectacle, we transitioned into footage of Madden NFL 18 with a pretty good look at what to expect from the game’s Story Mode. One stand-out moment was the inclusion of Mahershala Ali (House of Cards, Moonlight, Luke Cage) as a father of the main character.

Similar to FIFA 17’s story mode, this one will be far more cinematic in its telling and will be called The Longshot. The official blurb on their website reads, ‘After three years away from the game, play as former five-star high school quarterback, Devin Wade as he takes one last shot to hear his name called on NFL Draft day.’

The main character is called Devin Wade with the following description from the website: “This forgotten college star, played by JR Lemon, returns home to pursue his dreams and find football redemption.”

His father, played by Ali, is Cutter Wade: “Played by Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali, Cutter was once a great athlete who dedicated his life to Devin and their shared passion for football.”

Overall, it looks like they’re pretty committed to making the story mode to be a huge hook for the game.

