Logo for Vietnamese Skin Care Company an Exact Match for Resident Evil?

A Vietnamese Skin Care Company Uses Same Logo as Resident Evil

Medcare Skin Centre, a skin care company in Vietnam has begun it’s advertising campaign and much to many gamers amusement, their logo is an exact match to that of Resident Evil! One has to wonder if this is the designers playing a practical joke, or if it really is a mistake. We certainly can’t say we aren’t amused, however.

The Vietnamese Skin Care company, Medcare Skin, recently posted a picture of an employee standing with the new logo and slogan, “Out Mission Your Satisfaction” as part of their advertising campaign. They have been met with a very different reaction than what they were expecting! Obviously this advertising campaign is not unusual, however what is odd is the fact that the logo looks like an exact copy of the Umbrella Corp logo from Resident Evil! As if this wasn’t humorous enough, it is doubly funny that the company is a skin care facility.

The clinic, based out of Ho Chi Minh City, was reportedly surprised to learn that its logo was an exact match to the Umbrella Corporation’s emblem from Resident Evil. In response the company has issued a statement about the logo, stating that it was created by a hired third party. It definitely begs the question about whether the hired company was trying to make a joke, or if it is just one big coincidence. And of course many of us are wondering what kind of services Medcare is offering, anything zombie related? You can see the picture from the advertising campaign below.

You can see the company’s official statement about the logo below.

“Dear Clients and Partners of Medcare Skin Centre and others of concern:

In the last few days, we have received feedback from the media and community that our logo resembles that of a fictional corporation (Umbrella Corporation) in the movie and game Resident Evil. We are very surprised to receive such feedback from the community. We are very sorry the situation has occurred and are working internally to find the best solution quickly. Our team is highly specialized in taking care of skin conditions for our clients and logo design is completely out of our specialty and was consulted and completed for us by a hired third-party. We understand the urgency of the situation; working to quickly to provide appropriate answer to our clients, partners, community and to the movie and game producers and copyright holders of the artwork. We hope for your understanding that the situation is not an intentional infringement of copyright by Medcare Skin Centre.We will continually update our progress on the website and social media presence. Once again, we are very sorry and look forward to your understanding and support.”

