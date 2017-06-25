Little Witch Academia PS4 Exclusive Title Gets Release Date and a Wave of New Content

The upcoming Little Witch Academia PS4 Exclusive title gets a Japanese release date along with a wave of new content, including high definition screenshots, a limited edition announcement and a cool new TV commercial. Basically, a goodie bag of new content for both anime and gaming fans alike.

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that Little Witch Academia: Magic of Time and the Seven Wonders (Little Witch Academia: Toki no Maho to Nanafushigi), based off of the super cute and popular anime franchise from Studio Trigger, will be making its way to PlayStation 4 in Japan on November 30th. Both a standard and limited edition will be released, with the limited edition including a special box, a drama CD, an art book, a tarot card, and a Blu-ray disk containing loads of special content.

You can check out the commercial for yourself below!:

Those who pre-order the game will get special bonuses, including a minigame where you can play as the Magical Warrior Grand Shalion. Those familiar with the Little Witch Academia anime series will be able to identify this magical warrior as the giant robot from episode 18.

As of now, Bandai Namco Entertainment hasn’t mentioned anything about a western release date for the Little Witch Academia game, but anima and video game fans alike can only hope that this announcement will be coming soon.

SOURCE