Childhood Fears Will Return with the Little Nightmares Expansion Pass

Three Extra Chapters Filled with New Nightmares

In case anyone can’t get enough of Little Nightmares, Bandai Namco is now offering an Expansion Pass. Soon enough players will spend their sleepless nights on a new journey in Secrets of the Maw.

According to the publisher, the new Expansion Pass for Little Nightmares comes with three chapters. Players will embark on a new story that parallels the original. As such, players can expect an alternative path out of The Maw, where plenty of twisted enemies are searching for their next victim to devour.

And with three new chapters comes three new locations. Secrets of the Maw offers The Depths, The Hideaway, and one last secret place. Expect a different perspective from Six’s adventure, with new challenges and, of course, nightmares. In The Depths, players will navigate disgusting sewers where unseen dangers lurk underwater. Later on, we’ll receive the machine-themed The Hideaway, where the Nomes reside.

The first DLC for Little Nightmares will arrive in July for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC via Steam. The last, unknown DLC will arrive sometime in January 2018 and will ultimately determine the fate of The Runaway Kid. That said, you can purchase content right now on PSN the Xbox Live Store and Steam.

Will you be playing the DLCs for Little Nightmares? Have you played the original? Let us know in the comments below. And if you haven’t, be sure to check out our in-depth review. A big weekend is coming up, so stay tuned for more gaming news and updates.

SOURCE: Press Release