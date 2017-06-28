Limbo and Inside Coming to a Shelf Near You

Limbo and Inside Getting That Retail Treatment For All Your Collecting Needs

Playdead is putting their complete library of games into a single retail release. Limbo and Inside, puzzle platformers with pretty widespread critical acclaim, are getting that store shelf treatment this fall.

For those of you new to these games, Inside and Limbo are experiments in masterful visual expression that work to make the world even scarier than it already is. Due to the spoiler-dense nature of the narratives involved, it’s difficult to get too deep into these games without tainting the experience for prospective players. For now, know that light and shadow are played with in ways that connect fluidly to larger themes. If you were on the fence about these games, this is a good opportunity to grab them both in one fell swoop.

The package in question will coming to stores on September 12th (September 15th in Europe) for Xbox One and PS4. $29.99 USD gets you both games and a small selection of collectors swag. As far as shelf-worthy games go, you could do a lot worse than these two titles.

SOURCE: Press Release