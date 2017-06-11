Life Is Strange: Before The Storm Revealed With a Release Date

The First of Three Episodes of Will Drop On August 31, 2017

Hella awesome! Life Is Strange‘s next game was finally revealed after rumors of a prequel. The debut trailer was shown at Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference today. The game will be a three-part prequel to the events of the first game that will shift the focus to Chloe and Rachel’s friendship.

As a fan of the original, I think this focus gives us more context for something that was kind of in the background in the original. Here, Chloe is not sporting her blue hair nor is she dropping “hella” either. So, the game looks to be a coming-of-age story for the character.

The first game had a spin on TellTale’s sort of adventure games with its time travel mechanic that lets you rewind a few minutes back to save yourself from committing an awkward joke. This trailer doesn’t explicitly show the mechanic, but Chloe does appear in her dad’s car just before an important incident. Thus, it looks like that mechanic will return. Besides that, there was also a crow that appeared twice in the trailer, and it reminded me a whole lot like the blue butterfly in the first game.

The anticipated melodramatic time-bending teen game will release on Xbox One consoles on August 31, 2017. No official word on the game’s release on other consoles yet, but we’ll likely hear more on this upcoming Life Is Strange prequel as E3 2017 continues on.