Cliff Bleszinski’s Gravity-Defying LawBreakers Will Launch On August 8

LawBreakers Will Release Digitally At $29.99 For PlayStation 4 and PC

Boss Key Productions’ upcoming gravity-defying FPS combat LawBreakers was originally announced as a free-to-play title but changed its price model at PAX East last year. The game will now be a digital title for PS4 and PC for $29.99 on August 8. The announcement came at the PC Gaming Show at E3 2017. Pre-orders for the title will begin on the PlayStation Store and Steam tomorrow June 13.



The trailer debuted shows off players breaking down the nuances of LawBreakers combat which looks fast-paced and most of all, characters have different ways to get about. Like that Wicked song, multiple characters can defy gravity as they fire off bullets and flank enemies.

It’ll be interesting to see how the market will react to this as Overwatch, which just turned one recently, is still dominating that multiplayer FPS-hero space. But, the game does do its own thing with its fast-paced omni-directional combat.

As a filthy casual, I think the movement system looks like a whole of fun. The game will make its PS4’s debut at E3 2017 as a playable build will available there.

For more news on LawBreakers as it develops, keep tuned for the latest updates over here.

