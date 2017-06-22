Why Cliff Bleszinski’s Lawbreakers Is Not Arriving on Xbox One…Yet

Developers Don’t Want to Delay the Game

We’ve spoken before on Lawbreakers coming exclusively to the PS4 and PC. Two months from now, the arena-based shooter will be live and the least we can do is offer Xbox One owners an explanation. In a recent interview, developer Dan Nanni of Boss Key shed some light on the matter.

Speaking with GamingBolt, Nanni talked the roots of their team. Together, Boss Key Productions is a fusion of experience from both the Gears of War and Killzone franchises. That said, co-founder Cliff Bleszinski’s experience lies with Microsoft and co-founder Arjan Brussee’s is with Sony. In the end, the choice of console was a financial one.

“PlayStation had a larger user base,” stated Nanni. “We knew we could only support one platform right now. Being a small studio we had to make a decision that was the most financial, and economic sense for us to prosper. I would definitely not write off Xbox One for the future. But right now if we put Xbox into our plans we wouldn’t be launching the game in August.”

Boss Key is a relatively new studio; therefore, it makes sense they’d want to make a name for themselves sooner rather than later. Lawbreakers provides a solid foundation, meaning the studio didn’t want to delay the game longer than necessary. While it sounds like Lawbreakers could definitely see an Xbox One release, initial launch shall have to be without it.

Lawbreakers arrives for PC and PS4 and August 8th. Stay tuned for more updates and news on the open beta. Until then,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE