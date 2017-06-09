Laser League Brings Arcade Style Multiplayer Mayhem at Light Speed

OlliOlli developer Roll 7 and 505 Games bring their latest arcade style multiplayer title, Laser League, to eager gamers at light speed! Players participate in front of vast crowds to make their mark in the high-octane contact sports of the future. Work together with teams of augmented athletes and online players with unique abilities to dominate the fields of spectacular stadiums, activating nodes that trigger deadly neon laser walls to eliminate your challengers. You’ll need tact and skill if you want to make it out as number one.

Players can take part in up to 4 v. 4 intense online or local multiplayer matches, which are easy enough for enough for anyone to jump in and play, but difficult to truly master. Alternate your strength, speed, power-ups, and stats to concoct unique offensive and defensive strategies to take down your opponents and sizzle them to smithereens at the most crucial moment. You can check out the trailer and witness the action for yourself in the video below!:

Laser League will be jumping into Steam’s Early Access program at the start of the summer, followed by its launch on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2018. Gamers eager to jump in on the action earlier than the rest can sign up now for the chance to take part in the upcoming beta test and early access by clicking here!

Do you have what it takes to fry your opponents and make it to the top? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release