Korean Horror Classic White Day Coming This Summer

Explore the World’s Scariest High School in White Day

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School is getting a North American release date. This classic Korean horror game you’ve almost certainly never heard of was first released back in 2001. Sixteen years and one remake later, Western horror fans will finally get a chance to see this spooky school come to life.

The plot involves a couple of ordinary students running for their lives from an insane janitor with a baseball bat. There’s also just a whole mess of ghosts skulking about. Like in all good horror games, you’re unarmed and utterly defenseless. Sound plays a major role in gameplay, with even your heartbeat being enough to alert enemies to your location. The trailer uses English voices, though there’s been no word whether North American players will have more than one audio track to choose from.

Apparently the hapless students trapped in this weird nightmare got there after “a romantic gesture takes a wrong turn.” Was someone communicating with the dead in order to win a girl over? Has that ever worked? If you’re unable to raise the dead, maybe get her flowers? A Labyrinth Named School will be out on PS4 August 1st in North America and August 4th in Europe.

SOURCE: Press Release