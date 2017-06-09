Koji Igarashi’s Bloodstained Releases New Trailer Featuring a Bloody Boss Fight

Bloodstained Will Also Have A New Demo at E3 2017

505 Games just dropped a new trailer for Koji Igarashi’s Kickstarter success, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, which shows off more of the game’s castle areas and a battle with a boss named Bloodless who looks like Mary Poppins with Carnage’s symbiote. The trailer also features a lovely track from Castlevania’s composer, Michiru Yamane, called Luxurious Overture. Besides the new trailer, there will be a new demo for E3 2017 as well.

The demo has already been played by a few other gaming outlets including Polygon, who Igarashi has told that the game’s alpha build, for Kickstarter backers, will be released this August. Additionally, the final game is expected to release in the first half of 2018 for Linux, Windows, Mac, PS4, PS Vita, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. The Kickstarter project was started in 2015, and while the wait can be excruciating for another Igavania game, the devs should take all the time they need to knock this one out of the park.

Igarashi also shared a few key details with Polygon regarding the E3 2017 demo’s boss, Bloodless. For this game, it will double-down on the concept of gothic horror, which Igarashi defines as “a grotesque mixed up with a little bit of erotica.” Bloodless, who wears a dress of blood which deteriorates from damage, is a good example of this design philosophy, he states. The trailer also shows off a brief bit of cinematic when introducing Bloodless which will be cool to see for the other bosses in the game.

It’s fair to say that there are some rough bits in the new trailer. First off, there’s that awkward abrupt cut to a shot of Bloodless in the bathtub early on in the trailer before you get the context of who she is. When I first saw it, I thought, “Someone slipped in some VR 3D hentai accidentally.” Beyond that, the lighting for some of the models seems slightly off such as the bell after it crumbles.

That said, I have a lot more hope for this one as the Kickstarter demo they released awhile back played like a charm. If the game continues to feel like that, I’m sold.

SOURCE