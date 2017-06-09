Massive Medieval RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance Gets a New Story Trailer

More Details for Deep Silver’s Open-world RPG

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an original RPG set in Medieval Bohemia. And just before E3, publisher Deep Silver has arrived with a new trailer showcasing the narrative. Get a look at the massive project below:

You are Henry, son of a respected Blacksmith, and your life is shattered when mercenaries raid your home and kill your family. As one of few survivors, you must take up arms in a bloody civil war and take revenge against the leader who burnt your village to the ground.

Along with story info, here are some of Kingdom Come’s Key Features:

Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics

Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions

Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless

Character development: Choose your equipment, improve your skills and earn new perks

Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you

Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia

While we’ve had many open-world RPGs in the past, they are usually fantastical in some way. Kingdom Come: Deliverance is one of the first historically accurate games on the same scale. Therefore, medieval enthusiasts can really sink their teeth into the setting like no other IP.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is scheduled to arrive worldwide on February 13th for Xbox One, PC, and PS4. The game was developed by Warhorse Studios and shall be presented at this year’s E3.

SOURCE: Press Release