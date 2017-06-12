Three Sub-Zeroes Dance It Out to Just Dance 2018 Reveal

Just Dance 2018 Has Quite the Dance Number at UbiE3

What if Sub Zero was actually a hip hop dancer? What if there were three of them? These questions are ANSWERED at UbiE3, where Just Dance 2018 was revealed via a dance medley.

Are the Sub Zeroes too aggressive for you? What about the Bubble Pop Girls, singing a new song off of what I assume is Just Dance 2018. They really bring the cheer in from those cold ninjas, and the Sub Zeroes join in the dance!

Still not enough? What if I were to present you with … Gangster Panda? Yes, now you’re on board. But I can tell you’re getting bored. Remember LA LA Land? We have two dancers who are dressed up like they’re from the movie. You are satiated. But what about some legit banging tunes like “$20 in my pocket” from Thrift Shop? There’s a guy dressed up like him too.

Look, I can tell I’m losing you. So I’m gonna kick this into overdrive and ask Bebe Rexha, featured background singer to people like Selena Gomez and Iggy Azalea to sing her hit, “The Way You Are (Dance with Somebody)” off of the new, hot, smoking Just Dance 2018. I got you back, I can tell.

Please PLEASE look at this.





That’s everything! We got the Sub Zeroes, we got the Thrift Shop Guy, we got the LA LA Land people, Bubble Pop girls, and a bunch of rando’s that just threw on whatever we had lying around. Don’t see Gangster Panda?

Don’t ever call me a fucking liar ever again.

Just Dance 2018 is out this October in the year of our Lord 2017 for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, WiiU, Xbox 360, and PS3 basically anyone who will take it.

