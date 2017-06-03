July’s Humble Monthly Bundle Includes Dark Souls II

$12 For Dark Souls II, You Say?

Have you subscribed to the Humble Monthly Bundle? The service delivers barrels of games for a flat rate of $12 USD per month. While not every month will have something to catch your eye, July’s package is starting with Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin.

In order to sweeten the deal, the first game is unlocked immediately, with the rest of the bundle reserved for the July deadline. In other words, you can buy Dark Souls 2 right now for $12. Then, in a month or so, you’ll get more games. Last month’s bundle weighed in at around $165 worth of entertainment, to give you an idea of the proposed value. That included SUPERHOT, Stellaris, Maize, Plague Inc: Evolved and Tiny Echo, among a few other titles.

What will be in July’s bundle? It’s anyone’s guess, but Dark Souls 2 is already a bargain at $12. Even if every other game is a $15 indie title (they won’t be), that’s still a damn fine deal. And this is every month! Alternately, you could just subscribe long enough to get Dark Souls and then immediately cancel. There’s always at least one pretty sweet game per month, though. This deal is up for grabs until July 7th, so you’ve got a little time to chew on it.

SOURCE: Press Release