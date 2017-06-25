John Romero Auctions off Original DOOM 2 Floppy Disks – Bid to Win on eBay

Want to grab a piece of gaming history? John Romero auctions off his original DOOM 2 floppy disks to fans on eBay, allowing gamers to own part of a long-standing legacy. After Romero sold off his personal copy of Masters of DOOM, another title has stepped up to the plate to be whisked away by any avid fan or collector who doesn’t mind paying a hefty price for material created in 1994.

Originally announced via Romero’s Twitter, DOOM 2, although contained on an old piece of technology, “look great – no defects other than they are 23 years old so the glue from the label is slowly coming through (as they all do over time).” The five disk set does not include the original box, but the winner can request that the disks be signed.

I’ve decided to put up a set of DOOM 2 floppies (3.5″) on eBay! Will sign if you like (if you win). https://t.co/sNW6xR7Upo #games — John Romero (@romero) June 25, 2017

Starting at a bid of $10 (plus $5 shipping), at the time of this publication, the bids have skyrocketed to a total of $127.50 USD. The auction will come to a close on June 28th, 2017.

Romero seems to be cleaning his closet of his DOOM material, as this auction comes right after the sale of his own, personal copy of Masters of DOOM: How Two Guys Created an Empire and Transformed Pop Culture by David Kushner. It sold for a grand total of $255.

Would you pay hundreds of dollars to get your hands on some prized floppy disks of DOOM 2 from John Romero himself? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE