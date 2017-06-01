Indivisible Is the Latest Title Coming to the Nintendo Switch

Indivisible Is Officially Coming to Nintendo Switch

The latest title from 505 Games, and developer Lab Zero Games, Indivisible, is coming to the Nintendo Switch! This comes after the announcement that the game would also be released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Along with this announcement, Lab Zero Games revealed that everyone who supported the creation of the game through crowd-funding would receive a new, and exclusive preview of Indivisible!

Indivisible has been funded by a massively successful Indiegogo campaign, as well as the investment by 505 Games, and will span a large fantasy world that draws inspiration from different mythologies and cultures. As a RPG/platformer hybrid game, Indivisible tells the story of tomboy Anja, who although good-hearted, has a bit of a rebellious streak. Anja’s life is turned upside down when her town is attacked, however it awakens her power to absorb specific individuals into herself. Indivisible tells the tale of her journey to face the one responsible for the destruction of her home, along the way uniting people along the way!

Peter Bartholow, CEO of Lab Zero Games, discussed the game coming to the Nintendo Switch saying, “Ever since Nintendo announced the Switch, Lab Zero’s fans have been clamoring for Indivisible to come to the platform. Platformers and RPGs are great on the couch or on the go, making our game a great fit for the console. So supporting the Switch was an easy decision.” He continued thanking the supporters of Indivisible, “The team has been hard at work on Indivisible for more than a year now, and we’re excited to share the progress with our supporters. We wouldn’t be making this game without them, and it’s important that we keep them involved and listen to their feedback to make the game even better.” Check out the trailer for the game below.

The preview that will be available to fans who contributed to the Indiegogo campaign, where they will see new content with improvements made based on feedback. This preview will include the following:

New Environments

New Incarnations and the Bow Weapon for Ajna

New and Updated Monsters

Updated Battle Flow and Battle UI

Refined Progression

New Platforming Controls

An Updated Engine

New Music

New Voice-Overs

The exclusive preview will also have speedrun contests, allowing players the chance to upgrade to a $500 Indiegogo tier for free which includes a Collector’s Edition of the game (hard copy), a t-shirt, physical soundtrack, framed giclee ping and a framed atature of Ahba! The full game is set to release next year some time and it will offer versions in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese and Russian.

SOURCE: Press Release