Lab Zero Games’ Indivisible Lands on Switch After Crowdfunding Success

Indivisible Nabs Another Platform in 2018

505 Games and independent developer Lab Zero Games have announced they will bring action role-playing game Indivisible to the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2018 according to a new trailer found here. Created by Lab Zero Games, creators of cult-favorite fighting game Skullgirls, Indivisible spans a huge fantasy world inspired by various cultures and mythologies. The game was funded in part by a hugely successful Indiegogo campaign, in addition to 505 Games backing the project. Lab Zero CEO Peter Bartholow had this to say:

“Ever since Nintendo announced the Switch, Lab Zero’s fans have been clamoring for Indivisible to come to the platform. Platformers and RPGs are great on the couch or on the go, making our game a great fit for the console. So supporting the Switch was an easy decision. The team has been hard at work on Indivisible for more than a year now, and we’re excited to share the progress with our supporters. We wouldn’t be making this game without them, and it’s important that we keep them involved and listen to their feedback to make the game even better.”





A classically-influenced RPG/platformer hybrid, Indivisible tells the tale of Ajna, a good-natured tomboy with a rebellious streak. Her life is thrown into chaos when her town is attacked, awakening a mysterious power in her – the ability to absorb certain individuals into her being. She embarks on a quest to confront the warlord who destroyed her home, uniting people from far-away lands along the way, discovering new aspects of herself and her world in the process.

Backers of the original Indiegogo campaign won’t be left in the dust: Lab Zero plans to give their fans an exclusive preview of the game on Steam and Xbox One, which includes speedrun contests, giving players a chance at a free upgrade to the $500 Indiegogo tier, which includes a physical Collector’s Edition of the game, a t-shirt, physical soundtrack, framed giclee print, a statue of Ajna and more. So you can play for t-shirts! Get yourself a “I beat Indivisible in Ten Minutes and All I Got Was This Shirt” shirt!

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE