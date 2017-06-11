Two New Xbox Exclusive Indie Titles Code Vein and The Last Night Revealed at E3

Indie Xbox Exclusive Games Revealed at E3

Today, during Microsoft’s E3 2017 press conference two new indie titles coming exclusively to the Xbox One were revealed. Both The Last Night and Code Vein were shown off in brand new trailers, as Microsoft boasted they would be coming exclusively to the Xbox One, Xbox One S and newly revealed Xbox One X later this year!

Earlier this year Bandai Namco announced Code Vein, and today it was announced that the game will be joining the long list of games for the Xbox One consoles. This indie title will be enhanced to play in 4K resolution on the Xbox One X. You can check out the trailer below.

Today, developer Odd Tales and publisher Raw Fury announced that their cinematic adventure game, The Last Night, will be coming to PC and Mac in 2018, and will now be Xbox exclusive as well. This is a 2.5D cinematic game that continues along the path set by games like Another World, and the Oddworld series. It is said to be inspired by games like Blade Runner and Ghost Shell.

The Last Night takes place in an open world with 4 different districts featuring very distinct industries, architecture and cultures and the gameplay is described as a mix of action and infiltration. Players will be able to fly drones, drive along various highways, hack androids and much more while trying to stay hidden. Check out the trailer below.