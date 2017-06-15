New Humble Store Sale Features a Bunch of Capcom Titles up to 80% Off

Huge Capcom Sale Announced for the Humble Store

Just a few days ago, at E3, Capcom’s newest title, Monster Hunter: World was revealed and now there is even more to celebrate! Today the Humble Store has announced their newest sale featuring a ton of big games from Capcom. If you’re a fan, you’ll find some amazing deals this weekend, up to 80% off!

If you’re in the mood to sit at home this weekend and pick up a long lost game, or a long anticipated but slightly pricey one, then the perfect weekend is calling your name! This Capcom sale doesn’t just offer some older and iconic games, but also some very new ones like Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Street Fighter V. In addition, there are season passes and extra content available for those games on sale. All of the prices offered by the Humble Store are shown in USD, so they may differ depending on your location. The sale is currently ongoing and it will end on Tuesday morning.

You can check out some of the highlights from this latest sale below.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Street Fighter V

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Ducktales Remastered

Dead Rising Series

Devil May Cry Series

Lost Planet Series

Resident Evil Series

For fans of Mega Man, it might just be the perfect time to pick up the Mega Man Legacy Collection (games 1 through 6) since the Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 comes out in August! This second collection has the Mega Man titles 7 through 10. There are many more games up for sale in the Humble Store, and you can check out the full list here.

What games are you planning on picking up? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked to find out when future sales in the Humble Store go live!

