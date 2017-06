Horizon: Zero Dawn Frozen Wilds Changes the Landscape for Your Next Hunt

Sony is pretty quick on reveals, andĀ Horizon: Zero Dawn Frozen Wilds comes in a cinematic story telling adventure. Our girl Aloy is back in this new DLC that will be released sometime in 2017. New beasts and perils await, as Aloy says she’s “here for the mountain.” No doubt there’s going to be some high-altitude hijinksĀ and possibly a survival mechanic (speculation)? Time will tell.





View the unofficial trailer here: