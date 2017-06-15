Guerrilla Games Shares Some New Details About Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds DLC

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds DLC Details Revealed

During Sony’s press briefing at E3 a few days ago, they announced that Horizon Zero Dawn would be getting a DLC called The Frozen Wilds. Recently, the general manager of Guerrilla Games shared some of the details about this new and upcoming DLC for the very popular title.

Hermen Hulst, the General Manager of Guerrilla Games, discussed The Frozen Wilds DLC saying that the content is “very chunky,” which includes a new landscape across the northern mountains. Of course there weren’t any precise details given, but he did also say that this DLC content is “very beefy” with a “good sized map.”

The Frozen Wilds DLC will be a new chapter in Aloy’s journey where she will uncover some deep and dark secrets. Considering just how popular and highly regarded Horizon Zero Dawn is, it is exciting to hear that we can expect a lot from the incoming DLC. There will be new challenges, quests, and settlements for players to explore, as well as new weapons and more for Aloy! It was also revealed that there will be a whole new set of trophies to accompany the DLC as well.

Hermen Hurst also explained how the DLC came to be. In terms of the development, they felt that the game held all of the tools and knowledge to continue, so it just made sense to add more to it. In addition to the developer’s feelings, there were many fans calling for more content as well.

The Frozen Wilds DLC is set to release later this year, however an exact date has not yet been announced. You can check out the official E3 announcement trailer for Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds, as well as some beautiful screenshots below.

Let us know what you think about these new details in the comments below

