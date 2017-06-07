GTA V’s New “Gunrunning” Update will Make Every Player a Lord of War

Enter Los Santos as the Biggest Arms Dealer

If you can’t get enough of Grand Theft Auto Online then you can’t wait to get your hands on this DLC. Gunrunning will be the newest DLC to hit GTA V. All you need is access to the new bunker and… boom! You’re an arms dealer.

Starting Tuesday, June 13th, the gun-selling trade comes to Southern San Andreas. Players will be able to take part in the manufacture and distribution of illegal arms. It all starts with an in-game bunker, the hub of every player’s new enterprise. As you start selling weapons, you will unlock upgrades, modifications, and heavy duty weaponry to take your business to new heights.

Since you will have to outsmart the feds and rival dealers, it will be a good idea to invest in a Mobile Operations Center (MOC). Yep, you can sell guns on the go as you finance your own convoy of destruction. New vehicles and military armament will be at your disposal once you get in the game. Moreover, they’re customizable. Build workshops, research centers, luxury rooms, and more. Rockstar went all out with this one, letting anyone live out their Nicholas Cage fantasies as a Lord of War.

Become a mobile, gun-moving, weaponized machine once GTA Online: Gunrunning becomes available. With Rockstar so busy giving us more of the good for GTA V, it’s no wonder the game has sold 80 million copies to date. But what are your thoughts on the new update? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release