Grand Theft Auto V Gets Brand New Content in Celebration of Independence Day

Grand Theft Auto 5 Gets An Independence Day Makeover With New Update

While us Canadians may be celebrating Canada Day tomorrow, Rockstar has released a new update for Grand Theft Auto V in celebration of the American Independence Day. This comes exactly one week after the news that the ban against the popular modding tool OpenIV has been lifted!

This new update comes with a large variety of content and bonuses, with the most significant addition being the new Adversary mode called Dawn Raid on GTA Online. This is a 6v6 online game mode where teams play with limited light and parachute into a specific area to find a transmitter that has been hidden within. Once a team finds it, they have to then bring it to another area in order to evacuate and win. Players have to use thermal and night-vision goggles to find their way around the areas, kill enemy players while they navigate the area using the Trackify app to find the package with the transmitter in it. From now until the 10th of July this new game mode offers double RP rewards and GTA money. This money can be used to pick up some of the new content like the brand new Vagner, “the supercar of tomorrow.” You can check it out below.

From not until July 10th the Independence Day themed event runs as well. In this event players will be able to use firework launchers, the Liberator monster truck, the Western Sovereign and “classic outfits” that have not been described. The Western Sovereign is a motorcycle with a flag of the USA painted on it. All of these can be bought at 25% off their regular prices and there are also patriotic items to pick up for the Mobile Operation Center and MK 11 weaponry as well.

For those who haven’t been on Grand Theft Auto V for a while, this may be the perfect time to play because if you log in between now and July 10th you will get two free in-game shirts! These were originally introduced as Rockstar Noise t-shirts through the Rockstar Warehouse. Check out the list of discounts below which focus on yachts, however there is some clothing available at a discount too.

The Pisces: 25% off

The Orion: 30% off

The Aquarius: 35% off

Yacht Modifications: 50% off

All Watercraft on Docktease: 25% off

Cunning Stunts Clothing & Tattoos: 25% off

The time trials and Premium races have been outlined as well, with Premium Races offering triple RP and big GTA money payouts for the top three finishers. You can check out the times below that these events will take place.

June 30 – July 3:

Premium Race: “Spinner” (locked to Super)

Time Trial: “Fort Zancudo”

July 4 – 10:

Premium Special Vehicle Race: “Atmosphere” (locked to Rocket Voltic)

Time Trial: “Storm Drain”

SOURCE