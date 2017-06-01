Share This

 

Golden PlayStation 4 Displayed at Walmart before Sony’s Reveal

That’s One Swaggerific Console

Sony has revealed their share of delightful PS4 variations over the years. For example, we’ve seen the Glacier White, Destiny Bundle, Black Ops IIIDivinity: Original Sin, and the list goes on. This time, however, they’ve gone full swagger with the latest golden PlayStation 4 seen at Walmart.

Golden PlayStation 4

The photo was taken by Reddit user Christopher_Maxim at his local Walmart. As the story goes, he actually attempted purchasing the console when the register locked and the store realized they had made a mistake. This swaggerific golden PS4 was not supposed to be on display yet. Oops. Fortunately, he nabbed a picture before employees scooped all of the precious PS4s and returned them to the back.

Furthermore, if you actually look at the box, the price of this prestigious console is only $249. That’s a total steal, considering the listed 1Terabyte of memory. Of course, the actual pricing may vary later on.

When you think about it, however, you have to wonder what prompted Sony to manufacture a golden PlayStation 4. Sure, it looks beautiful, and there will be plenty of buyers; you can be sure of that. But is Sony celebrating something? Maybe it’s an E3-related gimmick. Time will tell.

Now that you’ve had a look at it, what are your thoughts on the leaked golden PS4? Will you be rushing to your local retailer once they hit shelves? Comment below. We’ll be certain to bring the news come release.

Have a glorious day.

