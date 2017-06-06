A Massive Summer Sale Has Dropped on GOG Right Now, With over 1500 Titles Discounted

Digital Game Distributor Announces Huge Summer Sale

Things are getting a little warm as we move into the summer months, and to celebrate, the popular digital game distributor GOG has unveiled a Summer Sale that offers over 1,500 titles at a discount. This epic sale for PC games begins today and offers discounts up to 90 percent off!

On top of this already huge offering, GOG announced that every person who makes a purchase during the time of the sale will receive a copy of Rebel Galaxy for free! The GOG Summer Sale runs exactly two weeks, from now until Tuesday, June 20th at 5:59 PST / 8:59 EST and includes some popular titles including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition at 50% off and Dragon Age Origins at 80% off. Here is what GOG had to say about the sale, “With more than 1500 games on sale, plus delicious releases regularly pouring in, you’re constantly one click away from a good choice. Oh and keep in mind this offer also applies if you make a GWENT purchase while the Summer Sale is running!”

In addition to the long list of games that people can pick up for a steal of a deal, GOG also confirmed that there will are 40 new titles available to import through the GOG Connect service. These 40 titles will be available until June 20th as well. This service lets players import some of your Steam games to the GOG website, as long as you have the two linked. Check out the list of these 40 titles below.

AI War: Fleet Command

Amnesia: The Dark Descent

Ascendant

Brutal Legend

Cosmonautica

Darwinia

Deathtrap

DEFCON

Democracy 3

Deponia

Depths of Peril

Downwell

Dropsy

Earth 2140 Trilogy

Earth 2150 Trilogy

Earth 2160

Evoland

Frozen Cortex

Frozen Synapse

Gratuitus Space Battles 2

La-Mulana

The Last Federation

Men of War

Metrocide

Not a Hero

Puddle

Redshirt

Reigns

Renowned Explorers: International Society

Reus

Shadowgrounds

Shadowgrounds Survivor

Sir, You Are Being Hunted

Stacking

Tharsis

Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!

Unepic

Vertical Drop Heroes HD

The Walking Dead: Season 1

X2: The Threat

You can browse through the 1,500 titles in the GOG store here. Will you be partaking in this sale? Let us know in the comments below!

