God of War Now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon.ca

Amazon in Canada Has Opened Pre-Orders for the Latest God of War

E3 2017 has arrived and with it, a whole host of new games, tech, accessories, and information to fill in the gap between now and release date. With last years explosive reveal of the latest entry in the God of War series, and Sony set to take the stage in a few days, it has come as a wonderful surprise that God of War is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.ca

Our glimpse into the game last year showed us that Kratos has aged and is taking on the mantle of a father figure. While it hasn’t been explicitly confirmed the child in the trailer is his or merely adopted, Kratos is watching over the boy like a hawk all the same. Who is the mother mentioned in the trailer? Will she turn out to be a character of mythology as well? We don’t yet know, but hopefully Sony will give us some answers (and a release date) come Monday.

Amazon also shows a very interesting list of the games features, including:

A New Beginning — His vengeance against the gods of Olympus far behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the lands of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same.

Second Chances — As mentor and protector to a son determined to earn his respect, Kratos is faced with an unexpected opportunity to master the rage that has long defined him. Questioning the dark lineage he’s passed on to his son; he hopes to make amends for the shortcomings of his past.

Midgard and Beyond — Set within the untamed forests, mountains, and realms of Norse lore, God of War features a distinctly new setting with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.

Vicious, Physical Combat — With an intimate, over-the-shoulder free camera that brings the action closer than ever, combat in God of War is up close, frenetic, and unflinching. Kratos’ axe —powerful, magic and multi-faceted – is a brutal weapon as well as a versatile tool for exploration.

Given the amount of attention God of War received with that fantastic mural, its safe to say E3 is going to hold some fantastic new information for us all! Will you be scooping up a pre-order before any new information is released? Let us know what you think about God of War on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.

Source: GameZone