Giant God of War Advertisement Mounts LA Building Just in Time for E3 2017

Giant God of War Advertisement Mounts LA Building, Just in Time to Get Hype’d for PlayStation 4 Exclusives at E3 2017

As the city of Los Angeles prepares itself for E3 2017, a score of ads have gone up around the city and the latest one is definitely something to get excited about. A giant God of War advertisement mounts LA building, getting local gamers giddy about Sony’s presence at the upcoming electronic entertainment expo. The PlayStation 4 exclusive title’s E3 presence is no surprise, but it’s apparent that Sony’s marketing force is in full swing with their God of War promo over their other big games.

Sony Santa Monica (Santa Monica Studio) will be bringing the series’s eighth installment, and sequel to God of War III, to the halls of the expo with great force, initiating a soft reboot of the beloved franchise. The game itself will be based upon Norse mythology, as opposed to the game’s previous Greek mythology. Kratos will also be returning as God of War‘s main character, along with his son, Atreus.

As of now, there’s no set release date for the upcoming God of War title, but we can expect to hear more about it’s development and launch at E3 in a couple of weeks.

SOURCE: NeoGAF