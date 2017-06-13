Share This

 

Fascinating God of War 4 Box Art Officially Revealed by Sony

Kratos Doesn’t Look So Angry Anymore

Sony’s E3 conference was a fast-paced, action-packed montage of great video games. Even though we knew some of them were coming, there were surprises and the gameplay was still amazing. This is especially true of God of War 4, developed by Sony’s Santa Monica Studio. Today, we receive an official look at the game’s box art.

God of War 4

The scene of both characters in the boat is also recurrent in the latest trailer. Sony has consistently presented footage of Kratos on a journey with his son (Hence the “Dad of War” epithet). Judging by the cover art, however, it seems as if both characters will spend a huge portion of the journey together. This may even extend to the entire game. That said, there may be some mechanics that incorporate the abilities of both; at least, that’s what was teased in the first-ever reveal.

God of War 4 represents the next installment of Sony’s popular franchise. While it is a sequel, it offers a completely new environment, updated visuals, and completely new gameplay mechanics. Not altogether new, however, since it includes plenty of the franchise’s hallmark hack and slash combat.

God of War 4 launches for the PS4 in early 2018. Check back for an official release and more details on gameplay. Until then and beyond,

Happy gaming.

