Get Into Some Brain-Bending Horror With Get Even, Out Today

Get Even Has That Heady Blend of First-Person Action And Reality Unraveling You’ve Been Looking For

There’s a girl, a bomb, a series of darkened rooms and something you must do. Don’t lose your focus, now. Welcome to Get Even, a compelling blend of professional violence and slowly dissolving threads of reality.

You play a mercenary with a headset on that lets you relive your memories in real time, all so you can unravel the mysteries surrounding you, your past and this girl who’s life is on the line. Although this looks first and foremost like a psychological horror type experience, your character is also a hired gun. This means there’s certainly going to be some sequences involving precise, pitiless violence. High-powered rifles, fancy scopes and dubious (yet high-paying!) jobs will surely be a major factor in your development.

The trailer has all the hallmarks of a reality in the process of unraveling at high-speeds. You’ve got fast, flashing cuts between scenes, flickering lights, people who’s voices are blending into each other and an inner monologue suggesting your memories aren’t very reliable. For fans of huge reveals, deep mysteries and thorny conspiracies this game looks like a must-play. Plus, the whole thing takes place in an asylum! You want mortal dread, disgusting jump scares and creeping madness, you place your story in an asylum. At the very least, the protagonist is pretty sure he’s armed, meaning you’ll be able to fight back against some of these raw, bloody horrors. Assuming the gun in your hands is real. Get Even is out today on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One.

SOURCE: Press Release