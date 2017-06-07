Gearbox Software Releases Battleborn Free Trial

Battleborn Goes Free-to-Play With New Free Trial Version

Gearbox Software has announced and detailed the Battleborn Free Trial, a free-to-play version of their MOBA hero-shooter that will allow complete unlimited access to competitive multiplayer modes and maps.

The Free Trial promises “no time limits or artificial level caps,” essentially making this one of the most feature-filled free trials we’ve ever seen. All of the modes in the main game — Incursion, Meltdown, Capture, and Face-Off — will be playable from the start, with a fifth mode called Supercharge, arriving on June 22nd. According to the developer blog, six playable heroes will be available right away, with the remaining characters being swapped in or out on a weekly rotating roster. Don’t worry though, progress made on each hero will be saved and carried over the next time they are back on the roster. It is also possible to upgrade to the full game experience from the Free Trial, with all of your player progression stats carrying over seamlessly. The developer FAQ states that upgrading to the full version is the only way to unlock Achievements and Trophies in Battleborn.





For those that already own and played Battleborn before June 6th, Gearbox is offering up a pretty sweet reward. These players are known as Founders and they’ll be granted bonus content that can’t be obtained anywhere else. The Founders Bonus Content includes:

1,000 Platinum

50,000 Credits

Exclusive “Founder” player title

Gold skins for Mellka and Deande

5 Core Loot Packs

1 of each Command Faction Pack (5 total)

1 Exclusive “Founder Loot Pack” that includes… 1 guaranteed piece of legendary gear 1 guaranteed piece of legendary boss gear 2 guaranteed pieces of common (or better) gear Guaranteed exclusive legendary “Shard of Solus” gear item (a 0 activation cost LLC Shard Generator) 4 guaranteed Flair items including exclusive “Founder’s Crown” Flair item



A detailed FAQ page is up on Gearbox’s website with a slew of information on the Free Trial. What are your thoughts on the Free Trial? Does this entice you to jump in and give Battleborn a go if you haven’t already? Leave a comment below.