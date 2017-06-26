“Gaming Is the Pinnacle Art Form,” Says Wolfenstein II Gaming Director

Do You Consider Gaming to Be an Art Form?

To this day, and probably for the foreseeable future, people will debate about whether or not video games are an art form. While some writers sink it beneath other mediums, other say it’s not an art form at all. However, at the opposite end, we have Wolfenstein II Director Jens Matthies expressing a completely different sentiment.

During E3 2017, there were many creative individuals giving their profound opinions on gaming and storytelling. Amidst this coalition of creators, Matthies was there giving his thoughts about games as art.

“I don’t know. I sometimes think about: is this a meaningful way to be spending my time? But that is the bigger question of is it meaningful to be an artist? And of course, you would be hard pressed to say that art isn’t meaningful. But then, of course, we have this art form that is considered the lowest of the low.

“I consider it [gaming] the highest of the high. Because it encompasses all other art forms. To me, it is the pinnacle art form at this point in time.

“And yes, I think there is meaning in that. At least as much meaning as anything else that humans make. Yeah, there’s a tremendous amount of potential that is yet to be unlocked, within the video game medium.”

Even within the video game community, there are individuals who would disagree with Matthies. For example, CD Projekt Red Story Director Marcina Blacha disagrees. Several months ago, he insisted that players are the artists weaving their own story while devs deliver the medium.

Contrarily, Metal Gear Solid Director Jordan Vogt-Robers has already said, anyone who believes video games aren’t art can go F%@! themselves.

Matthies continued in his interview with Metro.

“Like I said, we had near complete creative freedom… but I think part of it is that the cast of characters grew during the first game. By the end of it we had a lot of characters, and of course, they all roll over and then they grow even more in this game. So just dealing with all those characters and making sure they have their own proper character arc and moments that are interesting…

“I think that just naturally leads to us having to cover more material. And then, you know, as you start writing more scenes you get really attached to them, and you want to realize them fully.”

Sounds like Wolfenstein II will go deep into characterization, with time allotted to each individual arc (this was also hinted in the trailer). Furthermore, the game will expand upon the first in several ways, starting with more cut-scenes. That said, it is likely to be longer overall. As for what else is new, we’ll have to wait until October when it releases for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Aside from providing a great story, our preview has also assured us that the game is “F%@!ing Bananas.” But are you looking forward to Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.

SOURCE