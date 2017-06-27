Free Xbox Games with Gold for July Revealed, Including Grow Up

We are getting Another list of oldies but goodies

June has been a great month for gamers. Going forward, we have something else to look forward to. Xbox Games with Gold have been revealed for the month of July and here’s what Xbox owners can expect.

Throughout the entire month of July, players will be able to download Grow Up, the open-world indie title developed by Reflections. And starting July 16th, players will be able to add the racing platformer Runbow to their library. You have until August 15th to download the unique title by 13AM Games.

As soon as July starts, Gold subscribers will also be able to download Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days. Though it’s on Xbox 360, it will still be available to Xbox One owners via Backwards Compatibility.

Last but not least, we have LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean. All the quirks and creativity of a LEGO game, but on the swashbuckling high-seas and with Jack Sparrow.

These are your Games with Gold for the month of July. Hope you can make the best out of the Gold experience. If not, drop a comment down below and let us know your take on the list. Until next time…