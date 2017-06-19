Funcom’s The Secret World Legends Begins June 26th Launch with ARG game

The First Puzzle Has Already Got Me Stumped

When Funcom’s supernatural modern-day MMORPG The Secret World hit in 2012, it failed to attract a large enough audience. Citing lower sales than expected, the game switched from a subscription-based model to a buy-to-play model which did give a boost in player-base. On June 26th, Funcom is trying to revitalize the IP once again with The Secret World Legends, a relaunch that looks to revamp its combat, story, character progression, and graphics too. To get the party started, Funcom teams up with Alice & Smith to create an ARG that starts here and I’m already stumped from the first puzzle. That said, I skipped the video and can’t seem to restart the video again so hopefully, you’ll heed my warning cryptogram cracker.



An ARG is pretty on brand for this game as the game is all about solving ancient conspiracies and supernatural mysteries in our modern day. Funcom also said that a special edition of Secret World Legends will also be available soon on Steam in an ARG bundle featuring various exclusive in-game items and a copy of Alice & Smith’s The Black Watchmen.

Funcom is calling The Secret World Legends a relaunch, but it’s a bit stranger than that. First off, 2012’s The Secret World will continue to run while this new version will be more akin to an action RPG with more natural-feeling combat. Besides that, every player will begin on a new slate as old The Secret Worlds characters are non-transferable. However, you can still transfer some smaller things like vanity items.

Hopefully, the ARG game will get its player base charged up to re-play the game once again in a new way when it relaunches next week for PC players.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE