Funcom Launches Secret World Legends Today – A Shared World Revamp

Jump into the Action at No Cost; 100 Hours of Gameplay & More to Come

A while ago, Funcom announced the coming of Secret World Legends, an upgraded relaunch of The Secret World. With this new upgrade, they made the game more accessible to newcomers and veterans. With over 100 hours of free content, the experience is ripe for players to jump in.

“From the ambitious scale of its storytelling to the quality of quest design and voice acting, Secret World Legends delivers an experience unlike any other you can find in gaming,” says Executive Producer Scott Junior in a press release. “It’s a captivating journey into the unknown with an adult setting and tone perfect for fans of deep, rewarding RPGs. And if you want, you can experience all of it with friends and strangers in this huge online world we’ve built. Or you can go at it alone – it’s completely up to you.”

Combat is better, quests are streamlined, and the UI is easier to utilize. Thanks to a redesigned reticle system, the fighting is more action-oriented, a big change from the traditional MMO-style tab targeting. Moreover, it’s more dynamic thanks to the reengineered mechanics behind the nine weapon types.

What hasn’t changed, however, is mythology in the modern day. Players will progress through stories of the supernatural; Mythical legends, monsters, and magic still exist behind the scenes, and you can either share the experience or go solo. Investigate the mysterious occurrences resulting from the unseen world. And event after hours of narrative, developers will be continuing to add content and new storylines going forward, finally allowing them to bring the story of The Secret World forward in new, exciting directions. Download Secret World Legends right now at www.secretworldlegends.com, coming to Steam on July 31st.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release