Frito-Lay Contest Giving You a Chance to Win a Nintendo Switch Every Hour

Frito-Lay Has Huge Nintendo Contest On Now

It has recently been announced that Frito-Lay is giving away both the Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as games starting now! This means that while gaming on your other consoles, you can munch on some chips for the chance to win the Switch.You’d better get eating!

Yes, you read that right. There is actually a reward for eating as many chips as you want, or as many as you can! You can win either the Nintendo Switch console, or games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, just by eating Frito-Lay’s Variety Packs where you can get Doritos, Cheetos, Sun Chips and more!

When you go to the store to pick some of these up, you’ll just want to make sure the bags have a special big red Switch logo on it, with the words: “Switch and a Game Every Hour!” And yes, according to Frito-Lay, they are actually giving away Switch swag every single hour until July 8th. This means there are exactly 879 chances to win between now and then if the contest ends at 11:59 pm PST on this day!

If you love chips, then it means these are pretty good odds that you’ll win something! Inside the special marked bags of chips you will find codes that you can enter on the official contest website here for a chance to win. The more codes you get, the more entries you have to win something!

Doug Bowser, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Nintendo of America had this to say about the contest, “It’s no secret that snacks and video games have always gone together, and this is a great chance for people to get their hands on a Nintendo Switch and a game.” Happy munching!

Are you excited about the chance to win some Nintendo Switch gear? Let us know what you think about the contest in the comments below!

SOURCE