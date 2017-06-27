Five More Titles Including Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Added to Backward Compatibility on the Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood and More Join Backward Compatibility

Up until now, and likely due to their big retro backward compatibility announcement at E3 that will include the original Xbox games on the different Xbox One consoles, Microsoft has not added any new games to the mix since last month. Today however, Microsoft has announced that five more titles have been added to the Backward Compatibility program, marking the first games of June 2017!

Building on the backward compatible games announced last month, which included Assassin’s Creed III, Microsoft and Ubisoft are continuing to add sleuth and style to the library with Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood. In addition to this biggest title joining the ranks of backward compatibility, there are four other games being added to the ever-growing library. You can check the full list of the five games out below.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood

Blazing Angels

Cyber Troopers Virtual On Oratorio Tangram

Raidiant Silvergun

Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3

Since the release of Xbox One Backward Compatibility program, it has been one of the most popular features to hit the Xbox One platform and while Sony has made comments that backward compatibility may not be a necessary feature in 2017, they are being proven wrong one game at a time! What makes the program so great for fans is that they are able to play some of their favourites without having to shell out any money to play them again. Of course from a marketing standpoint, it may not be the best thing to do to gain revenue, however it does let gamers know that they are being appreciated by the company.

Xbox has released a statement saying that half of Xbox One owners use the backward compatibility feature, again pointing to the success that they have had with the program since its launch two years ago in June 2015. These five new titles that have been added to the growing backward compatible list of games work the same way as those previously announced, and gamers will be able to play them if they have already purchased the game, digitally or hard copy for the Xbox 360.

