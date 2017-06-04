The First Look Trailer for FIFA 18 Will Be Released Tomorrow

FIFA 18 First Look Out Tomorrow

Since the announcement of the newest installment in the FIFA series there hasn’t been much news about FIFA 18, however there have been a lot of rumors swirling around. Today Electronic Arts offered some official news, as they tweeted that fans will get to see their first glimpse of FIFA 18 tomorrow as the reveal trailer will be released!

EA announced earlier today that the reveal trailer for FIFA 18 will be released, and they encouraged fans to subscribe to their Youtube channel in order to receive a notification when the reveal goes live. Due to this, they did not provide a release time for the trailer. It could be assumed that the reveal will be released around 10 am PST, or 1pm EST as this is the traditional time news drops. We will just have to hold tight and wait! Check out the tweet from EA below.

We don’t quite know what other details could accompany this release, however hopefully more details surrounding the Nintendo Switch version will be included! At this point it is unclear whether the newest title in the FIFA series will be a direct port or if it will be a different, smaller version of the game than that of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Whatever we find out, FIFA 18 will be available at EA Play, which takes place next weekend, from Saturday June 10 to Monday June 12 in Hollywood. At this event EA is set to debut a few other games alongside FIFA 18, including Need for Speed: Payback, Battlefront 2, Madden NFL 18 and NBA Live 18.

Are you excited to see the official reveal for FIFA 18? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates, including this trailer!

SOURCE