First Look at Star Wars Battlefront 2 Gameplay Leaked [UPDATED]

12 Minute Star Wars Battlefront 2 Gameplay Footage Shows Off Darth Maul, Rey, and Boba Fett

Just a few hours shy of its E3 2017 press conference, EA’s upcoming Star Wars Battlefront 2 gets leaked once again with a length 12-minute gameplay video showcasing some of the new heroes in the game. Earlier this year, the high-profile sequel’s reveal was leaked a few days before its reveal at the Star Wars Celebration.



As hinted previously, Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be mixing up heroes from all Star Wars eras as Darth Maul gets into a battle with Rey. In fact, Rey leads an army of Clone Troopers as well, which is pretty freaking cool.

Battlefront 2 leaked gameplay from Mar Tiger on Vimeo.

The footage also showed off the load out for some the heroes:

Darh Maul:

Spin Attack, Choke Hold, Furious Throw, Ranged Throw, Strong Arm, and equipped with Darth Maul’s Lightsaber

Rey

Dash Strike, Mind Trick, Insight, Far Sight, and Deep Mind, and equipped with Rey’s Lightsaber

Boba Fett:

For The Hunt, Rocket Barrage, Concussion Rockey, Information Sharing, Fuel Efficiency, and equipped with Boba Fett’s EE3

Although not shown off in the match here, there was Han Solo appeared briefly and his name was listed as one of the heroes that cost just as many battle points as the other Star Wars hero characters (5000).

[UPDATE]

A more high-res version of the video is here.

SOURCE