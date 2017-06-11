Assassin’s Creed Origins Looks Fantastic as the World Premiere Trailer Is Revealed at E3

Assassin’s Creed Origins Revealed at E3 2017

After numerous leaks were released over the past few weeks, Assassin’s Creed Origins has been officially unveiled during Microsoft’s E3 press conference. Ubisoft has confirmed many details about the new Assassin’s Creed title, including who the newest hero will be and in which era the adventure takes place.

Assassin’s Creed is taking us back to Egypt where the brotherhood all began, and have confirmed that Bayek, an Egyptian sheriff, will be the main character of the newest title! Ubisoft stated that they have introduced some new gameplay aspects, and more detail to the game than ever before as well. You will be able to see some of this new gameplay in both the reveal trailer and gameplay trailers below.

As you can see from the gameplay video above, the game shows off the home town of Bayek, Siwa, and in addition to the usual stabbing, and sneaking, players will be able to control more than ever. This includes sending a pet eagle into the air to scout out areas!

Assassin’s Creed Origins will run on the Xbox One X at 4K resolution, making the graphics crisper than previous games as well! The newest Assassin’s Creed Origins will launch later this year, on October 27th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox One X.