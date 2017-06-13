Share This

 

Fire Emblem Warriors Story Trailer Revealed at Nintendo Spotlight

A Look at the Characters to Appear in Nintendo’s New Hybrid Game

During a compelling show from Nintendo at this year’s E3, we received another look at Fire Emblem: Warriors. The game, co-developed by Koei Tecmo, Team Ninja, and Intelligent Systems was teased at the Nintendo Switch Presentation back in January. Six months later, here’s our first look at the in-game story.

Fire Emblem Warriors is hybrid of Nintendo’s Fire Emblem franchise and Koei Tecmo’s Warrior franchise. Just like Hyrule Warriors, the focus will be on hack-and-slash combat. This time around, however, we’re getting the type of narrative we’ve come to expect from a Fire Emblem game. For this particular iteration, we’re following the story of Liane and Shion.

Liane and Shion are twins must save the land from a new darkness. Thankfully, their adventure comes with the help of several characters as seen in the trailer. You see Marth from Mystery of the Emblem, Chrom from Fire Emblem: Awakening, then Corryn, Ryoma, and Xander from Fire Emblem: Fates. If there are more characters, we have yet to hear about them. When Nintendo first teased the game, however, they teased heroes from at least five different games. Nonetheless, it seems the bulk of characters will be from the three mentioned installments of the franchise.

Fire Emblem Warriors

Fire Emblem Warriors is scheduled to release in Fall 2017 for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS. Check back for more gaming news and updates as E3 unravels. We’ll be delivering more of the latest.

