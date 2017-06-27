Final Fantasy XV’s Episode Prompto DLC Launches Today

Yup, Episode Prompto Lets You Take a Selfie with Enemies

Our fair-haired boy in Final Fantasy XV gets his own standalone DLC called Episode Prompto that is free if you have the Season Pass or $4.99. It looks to be the obvious mix of stealth and selfies for another venture back into the 2016 JRPG.

The press release today notes to players that Episode Prompto features, “A brand-new storyline where Prompto, lost in the wilderness and battling against the Imperial forces, must find his way home and discover the truth about himself in the process.” Again, the trailers for this expansion looks a little more fun than Episode Gladiolus due to a variety of gameplay mechanics and settings. Plus, it will feature one of the game’s best characters, Aranea Highwind, too.





A full playthrough of the game is already up, and it looks like the mini-adventure will run just under two hours. It has enough in it that will make me re-install the game and try it out.

Beyond that, the base game gets an update too by letting players drive around a monster-truck version of Regalia and listen to the new Episode Prompto themed tracks on the radio too.

Lastly, the trailer for the upcoming Episode Ignis for December already has a trailer out there, and one can only hope that we’ll get some sort of awesome cooking mechanic in it.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE