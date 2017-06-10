Share This

 

Final Fantasy XV Will Have An Off-Road Regalia Upgrade and Prompto DLC in June

Final Fantasy XV Will Soon Let You Drive a Monster Truck

This June, Final Fantasy XVs main mode of transport, the Regalia, will get an off-road monster truck upgrade. According to translation via Gematsu, the new Regalia will be called “Regalia Type-D” and it can even jump too! When playing the game, I never bothered with manual controls when cruising in vanilla Regalia. However, my main hope is that this upgrade will let us drive over mountains that the game’s “flying airship” is supposed to be able to traverse. After all, that airship was pretty difficult to control.

Final Fantasy XV

Besides the Regalia upgrade, gamers can also look forward to playing the next DLC chapter, “Episode Prompto”, which will focus on Prompto and fill in blanks in the core game’s story about the selfie-obsessed party member, Prompto. This DLC chapter will feature a theme composed by Naoshi Mizuta (Parasite Eve II, Final Fantasy XI).

Additionally, there will also be “Cup Noodle Star” equipment that lets Noctis don some bizarre product placement attire in the June update.


If you haven’t played the game yet, it’s actually on sale now for Amazon USA at $36.77 too.

SOURCE

 

Related Posts


New Puzzle RPG Pictlogica Final Fantasy ≒ Announced for 3DS

Koji Igarashi’s Bloodstained Releases New Trailer Featuring a Bloody Boss Fight

Accolade Announces Bubsy: The Woolies Strike for PS4 and PC

Rebellion Announces Strange Brigade for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Japanese Final Fantasy Arcade Fighting Game Comes to PS4 Early 2018
Next
AtGames Will Release Atari Flashback 8 This September
Previous
New Puzzle RPG Pictlogica Final Fantasy ≒ Announced for 3DS