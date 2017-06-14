Final Fantasy XV ‘Monster of the Deep’ is VR Fishing

‘Monster of the Deep’ Adds Latest VR Outing to Final Fantasy XV

At Sony’s E3 Conference this year, we got a brief glimpse of what to expect with Playstations future VR line up, and we were surprised to see the unlikely face of Noctis grace our screens once more. It was hard to imagine just what part of Final Fantasy XV we might be able to play in PSVR: could it be driving? Some new form of combat? Well, we got our answer in short order and it was… well, check it out for yourself:

Yes that’s right, the unexpected Final Fantasy XV VR title is none other than Noctis’ favorite pass time: fishing. Monster of the Deep will see players relax and unwind with the future king at his favorite watering holes as you cast your line and reel in some fish for the whole gang to eat. Noctis seems to have access to a fish finder, as well as several other tools at his disposal, however we also see that Noctis will be going up against some very aggressive prey (or predators?) with only his trusty fishing rod to help him out.

Details about the game otherwise are scarce at this time, but at the moment this seems like a fun little escape and yet another enticing outing in the world of Final Fantasy XV. For more information you can check out the official website, but beware of some minor translation issues. Monster of the Deep is set for catch and release in September 2017.

Source: Press Release