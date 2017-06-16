Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi Announcing New Game next Week

Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi Will Announce His New Game next Week

The unveiling of an epic new project is almost upon us! Next Thurdsay, Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and his studio, Mistwalker Corporation, will be announcing their new game. After the teaser last week, along with the release of a theme music track and a BGM track, it’s good to know that we won’t have to wait long to hear about what the upcoming title will be.

Hironobu Sakaguchi will be making an appearance on a Nico Nico livestream, hosted by Famitsu Editor-in-Chief Katsuhiko Hayashi, to announce the long-awaited project to fans. Joining them will be the glorious Final Fantasy composer Nobou Uematsu, which might be a hint that he will also be joining in on the upcoming project.

With the successful release of Mistwalker’s mobile-based JRPG, Terra Battle, and Hironobu Sakaguchi promising to bring it to consoles in a MMORPG style, it’s possible that we might even be getting news on a new Terra Battle game, but it could also be something totally different. A few months ago, Mistwalker and Silicon Studio, the developers of the smash-hit Nintendo 3DS game, Bravely Default, also announced a partnership together. As of now, we know don’t know what to expect from the announcement, but it sure is exciting to speculate.

On June 22nd, 8PM JST, we’ll be finding out what to expect and (hopefully) what platforms it will be releasing on.

SOURCE