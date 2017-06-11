The New Fallout 4 VR Trailer Is Bold and Beautiful

Bethesda Opens Their Conference with the Big Guns, Introducing Fallout 4 VR with a Bold and Beautiful Trailer

Bethesda rolls out their E3 2017 press conference with some bold titles, immediately showing off a beautiful trailer for Fallout 4 VR after the terribly enrapturing trailer for Doom VFR. The post-apocalyptic thrill ride will be making its way to HTC Vive and, judging by the video footage in the trailer, it’s going to be mind-blowlingly fun and an all-out treat for any fan of virtual reality and/or the Fallout franchise.

Check out the trailer from the Bethesda E3 press conference in the video below!:

No release date has been announced, so it’s safe to assume this project is deep in development at the time being, as Bethesda announced that all games shown at their conference will be out this year. Will you be picking up Fallout 4 once it makes its way to virtual reality headsets? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE: Bethesda Press Conference