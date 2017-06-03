Explore an Abandoned Spaceship in ‘The Artifact’

Eerie Sci-Fi Puzzler ‘The Artifact’ Launches Today

Enigma Games LTD. announced the release of their sci-fi puzzle/suspense game ‘The Artifact’ today, giving players a chance to solve puzzles about a mysterious object in first person aboard an abandoned space ship. The trailer looks interesting and is worth considering adding to your library if you enjoy the puzzle genre.

Players begin by awakening on board their ship from cryosleep, only to discover the entire crew is missing without a trace. A note has been left (seen briefly in the trailer) and it’s up to you to explore the vast ship for clues in understanding and unlocking the power that the alien artifact holds. Its nice to see a game like this that isnt relying on dark corridors and jump-scare tactics for gameplay but instead seems like it will be a pleasantly challenging experience.



The Artifact is set to offer the players full access to explore the ship, including moving through hatches and air ducts to find clues, puzzles relying on logic and experimentation, and an immersive storyline that will see you collecting notes and documents left by the crew to uncover why they left, where they went, and why you were left behind.

The Artifact launches today on Steam and is currently on sale until June 9th.

Source: Press Release