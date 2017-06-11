Evil Within 2 Debuts At E3 2017 and Will Release On October 13th, 2017

Evil Within 2 Going HAM for Cerebral Horror Here

Coming to end of its E3 2017 conference, Bethesda brought out its heavy guns with the official announcement of Shinji Mikami’s Evil Within 2. The upcoming survival horror debuted in a cinematic trailer with a distorted cover of Duran Duran’s Ordinary World playing throughout. The horror sequel, of course, was leaked last night in a Reddit ad, but we finally got to see footage of it tonight.

Having not played the original, I’m not completely familiar with the series, but the original game’s main character, Sebastian Castelllanos, appears to be the lead here once again. Although no gameplay footage was shown, the trailer was able to convey a strong sense of cerebral horror to any Evil Within newcomers.

Like all the games announced tonight at Bethesda’s press conference for E3 2017, it will arrive this year. Its YouTube video also relayed its release date too as the title will be scaring us all come Friday the 13th, October 2017. The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

We’ll likely see more gameplay footage of Evil Within 2 before E3 2017 fades away.