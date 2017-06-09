Ever Oasis Nintendo 3DS Exclusive Title Gets New Overview Trailer and Character Details

New Overview Trailer and Character Details Coming Your Way from the Ever Oasis Nintendo 3DS Exclusive Title

The Ever Oasis Nintendo 3DS exclusive title just released a ton of new information about the upcoming game including a new overview trailer and intricate character details. Grezzo and Nintendo released an all-new overview trailer showing off the wonderful blend of action, adventure, RPG elements, and town management gameplay.

Partnering up with Esna the Water Spirit to build a beautiful oasis in the harsh climates of the desert, players must build a flourishing town and interact with traveling NPCs to build shops, generate income, and further build your oasis. Once you befriend your townly NPCs, you can travel out into the desert to gather resources, fight enemies who have been tainted by Chaos, and explore the depths of puzzle-filled dungeons. As players level up, their skills will not only strengthen greatly, their newfound powers will give their allies a boost in battle as well.

Although in the majority of the game’s advertising, only one standard character is shown, the game does have character customization options which will allow the player to switch up between a variety of combinations of genders, skin colors, and eye colors.

Koichi Ishii, who is most well known for his work as the Director of Secret of Mana is leading the development of the game, however, the current set of characters will be were designed by the Japanese anime and manga artist Yoshinori Shizuma, known for their work on Zero kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho. You can read more about the character information that Koichi Ishii shared in the Nintendo UK article “The World of Ever Oasis – Part 1.” In this article, we got a glimpse at an onslaught of character art and insight on the beings you will encounter in Ever Oasis.

Ever Oasis will be releasing exclusively for the Nintendo 3DS on June 23rd. Check out the character artwork below!

