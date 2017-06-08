Epic Games Introduces Fortnite – A Cluster Bomb of Tower Defense, Horde Mode, and Xcom

Possibly Everything You Could Want in a Co-op Shooter Just Came in the Form of Fortnite

Epic Games has been working on a hybrid title like no other. It’s Tower Defense meets third-person shooter meets Xcom. Presenting Fortnite, the action builder where players build forts and shoot down hordes of monsters to their hearts’ content.

In Fortnite, players cooperate to build elaborate anti-monster defenses. But it’s not simply a game of build and battle; players can explore, loot, and even craft. As a matter of fact, it looks as if Epic Games took Horde Mode from their Gears of War series and cranked it beyond 11 with all-new features.

On top of epic weapons, there’s no limit to the buildable defenses. Construction is only limited by the player’s creativity, with massive potential for massive forts. Moreover, no two worlds are the same. With the level of freedom players obtain, every battle provides its own unique experience. This way, every level feels fresh.

“Bringing Fortnite to life has been a true labor of love by a talented and dedicated team over many years,” says Darren Sugg, Creative Director on Fortnite. “We’re excited to share the experience and start playing along with more gamers in Early Access this summer.”

Exactly as stated by the developers, anyone who purchases the Founder’s Pack gains entry into the Early Access Season along with exclusive content. For pre-order information, you can visit Epic Games right here.

Paid Early Access is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One starting July 25th. This is a multiplatform release and Epic Games has partnered with Gearbox Publishing to make physical copies available for PS4 and Xbox One when the game arrives.

SOURCE: Press Release