EA Shows Off FIFA 18 Story Mode The Journey: Hunter Returns In A New E3 Reveal

EA Shares New Details About FIFA 18 At E3

Just a few days ago EA released the first look at FIFA 18, and introduced this year’s cover star: Cristiano Ronaldo and today during their E3 2017 press conference they revealed two new trailers for the game, as well as a few other exciting details!

EA released a trailer for their newest story mode that will see the return of the main player of last year’s story: Alex Hunter. This trailer shows Alex’s growing reputation and drops some massive hints about his future. The main teaser is that Alex is considering leaving the Premier League to come to the LA Galaxy to be a part of Major League Soccer in the United States. They also showed off a new gameplay trailer.

During the presser EA also discussed Cristiano Ronaldo’s involvement in the game where he helped make his play style as authentic as possible using motion capturing technology. FIFA 18 will be available in three different editions: the Standard Edition, the Ronaldo Edition, and ICON Edition. The Ronaldo Edition will come with a three day early access to the game, and the ICON Edition comes with some additional Ultimate Team content, and three day early access.

FIFA 18 launches worldwide on September 29th, 2017 on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS3 and Xbox 360! Check out the two new trailers revealed at E3 this year below.